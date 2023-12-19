Vernon RCMP looking for stolen snowmobile and ATV

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is asking for the public’s help with locating a snowmobile, ATV, and two trailers that were stolen from a business in Lumby.

The theft occurred on Saturday, November 25th at a business on Dyffryn Road in Lumby. Around 7:30 a.m., a man driving a white pickup truck entered the locked compound and hooked up and drove off with two trailers, one loaded with the snowmobile and the other loaded with the ATV.

The snowmobile is described as a black, 2021 Ski-Doo Summit 850 X Expert with a BC license plate of 8C8904. The ATV is a black 2020 CanAm Outlander Max 650 with a BC license plate of 3D8823. One trailer is black 2019 Marlon utility trailer and the other a black 2002 U-built trailer.

Anyone who has information about the suspect vehicle or the stolen property is asked to contact Constable Art Forsyth at (250) 547-2151 and quote file 2023-7474.