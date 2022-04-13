Vernon RCMP Recovers a Kid's Stolen Bike

Mounties executed a search warrant and recovered a stolen bike belonging to a 10-year old boy in Vernon last Tuesday.



On Tuesday April 5th, 2022, shortly before 8 a.m., a member of the public contacted the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP to report his 10-year old son’s bike was stolen from their residence the night of April 2nd.



After following up on several leads, in the afternoon on April 5th, police obtained and executed a search warrant at a residence on 21st Avenue in Vernon. Frontline officers found the stolen bike inside the house and after confirming the serial number, returned it to the happy young man.



This is a terrific example of the great work being done by our frontline policing team and their genuine desire to help people in our community, states Inspector Blake MacLeod, Operations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "I can imagine this young man’s disappointment when his bike was stolen, but fortunately, thanks to a solid effort by the officers involved, we were able to get it back.



Police recommend keeping a record of your serial number and any identifying features. If your bike is lost or stolen and then recovered, it makes it easier to return it to you.



No arrests have been made at this time and police are continuing their investigation.