Vernon RCMP say they have located missing 41-year old woman

RCMp

The 41-year old woman who was last seen on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, has been located.  The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance. 

For the original release, click here.

