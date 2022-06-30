iHeartRadio

webmaster@am1150.ca
Vernon RCMP Search for Missing Man

Clayton_Beaudry

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing man, Clayton Digger Beaudry.  Mr Beaudry was last seen in Kelowna on June 16th, 2022 and is known to frequently travel between Kelowna, Enderby, and Vernon.

Clayton Beaudry is described as:

  • 34 years;
  • 5 ft 9 in ( 175 cm);
  • 150 lbs (68 kg);
  • Natural brown hair typically dyed blonde
  • Brown eyes.

If you have seen or heard from Clayton Beaudry, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
 

