Vernon RCMP Search for Missing Woman

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Angela Kathleen Fisher. Fisher was last seen at approximately 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, in the area of Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen.

Angela Fisher is described as:

•41 years;

•Caucasian female;

•5 ft 3 in ( 155 cm);

•210 lbs (95 kg);

•Brown hair;

•Brown eyes;

•Last seen wearing a red nightgown carrying a blanket.

Police and Fisher’s family are concerned for her well-being. If you have seen or heard from Angela Fisher, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).