iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
13°C
Instagram

Vernon RCMP Search for Missing Woman

Vernon missing June23

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing woman, Angela Kathleen Fisher.  Fisher was last seen at approximately 1:45 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, in the area of Powerhouse Road in Spallumcheen.

Angela Fisher is described as:
•41 years;
•Caucasian female;
•5 ft 3 in ( 155 cm);
•210 lbs (95 kg);
•Brown hair;
•Brown eyes;
•Last seen wearing a red nightgown carrying a blanket.

Police and Fisher’s family are concerned for her well-being. If you have seen or heard from Angela Fisher, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175