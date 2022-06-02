Vernon RCMP searching for Justin Howarth: wanted on multiple charges

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 34-year old Justin Tyler Howarth. Howarth is wanted for assault, assault with a weapon, theft, uttering threats, pointing a firearm, and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Justin Howarth is described as:

Height: 5’9 (175 cm)

Weight: 146 lbs (66 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

Mr Howarth is considered violent and should not be approached. If you locate him, call your local police immediately.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Justin Tyler Howarth, contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.