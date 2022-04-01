iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Vernon RCMP Searching for Wanted Man

James_Robert_Peacock

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon man. 34-year old James Robert Peacock is wanted for a number of firearms related offences as well as failing to comply with a probation order.

James Peacock is described as:

  • Height: 5’11 (182 cm);
  • Weight: 164 lbs (74 kg);
  • Black hair;
  • Brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of James Robert Peacock, please contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175