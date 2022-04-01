Vernon RCMP Searching for Wanted Man

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon man. 34-year old James Robert Peacock is wanted for a number of firearms related offences as well as failing to comply with a probation order.



James Peacock is described as:

Height: 5’11 (182 cm);

Weight: 164 lbs (74 kg);

Black hair;

Brown eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of James Robert Peacock, please contact your local police, or you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.