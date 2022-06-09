Vernon RCMP seeking information on car connected to homicide investigation

Police are seeking information from the public in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.



The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate a homicide that took place Friday June 3, 2022 shortly before 6pm in the parking lot of a condominium complex in the 5300-block of 25 Avenue. A 38-year old man died in what can be described as a targeted event.



Surveillance footage uncovered during the investigation captured a small, black, 4-door sedan fleeing the scene at the time of the shooting. On Saturday June 4, 2022 @ approx. 4:45pm -a black 2004 BMW 320i was reported abandoned and on fire in the 5300-block of Heywood Armstrong Road, Spallumcheen. Police believe this to be the vehicle used in the shooting incident and are turning to the public for their assistance.



Timeline of Events:

Friday June 3, 2022 @ approx. 5:48pm - shooting incident takes place in 5300-block of 25 Avenue with the black 2004 BMW 320i fleeing the scene toward Vernon.