iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
31°C
Instagram

Vernon RCMP Tracking a Wanted Man

Caldwell

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 30-year old Elden Robert Caldwell. Caldwell is wanted for sexual assault and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Caldwell is described as:

  • Height: 5’11 (180 cm)
  • Weight: 158 lbs (72 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Elden Caldwell, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175