Vernon RCMP Tracking a Wanted Man

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 30-year old Elden Robert Caldwell. Caldwell is wanted for sexual assault and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Caldwell is described as:

Height: 5’11 (180 cm)

Weight: 158 lbs (72 kg)

Brown hair

Blue eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Elden Caldwell, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com