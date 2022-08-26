iHeartRadio

Vernon RCMP Tracking a Wanted Man: found and arrested

Caldwell (wings)

RCMP say 30-year old Elden Robert Caldwell was arrested by police earlier this morning (Friday, August 26) and is no longer wanted.  Mr Caldwell remains in custody and  is expected to appear in court later today.  The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP thank the media and the public for their assistance.

***Original***  (August 25, 2022)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 30-year old Elden Robert Caldwell. Caldwell is wanted for sexual assault and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Caldwell is described as:

  • Height: 5’11 (180 cm)
  • Weight: 158 lbs (72 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes

 

12
