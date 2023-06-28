Vernon representative included in inaugural Accessibility & Inclusion Committee

Destination BC is pleased to announce the formation of its inaugural Accessibility & Inclusion Committee (AIC), in compliance with the Accessible British Columbia Act and to support its work towards a more accessible and inclusive tourism industry.

In September 2022, the Province outlined the requirements for organizations to comply with the Act, including creating an accessibility advisory committee. Destination BC’s AIC is composed of 13 individuals from across the province and will be chaired by Destination BC’s President & CEO, Richard Porges. The committee’s role is to provide recommendations and advice to Destination BC on reducing barriers regarding its programs and policies relating to tourism marketing, development, and management. Destination BC’s application process and assessment approach were co-designed with those that have lived experience and various dimensions of diversity. Utilizing a thorough assessment, this inclusive process resulted in an intersectional group of individuals whose perspectives will support Destination BC in the meaningful implementation of the Accessible British Columbia Act.

Members of Destination BC’s inaugural Accessibility & Inclusion Committee include:

Adedayo Alabi, Vancouver

Asifa Lalji, New Westminster

Beverly Wright, Kelowna

Jake Anthony, Burnaby

Karin Pasqua, Surrey

Laura Mackenrot, Richmond

Lexa Bergen, Chilliwack

Lori Slater, Fort St. John

Ryan Clarkson, Burnaby

Sarah Tipler, Whistler

Sonja Gaudet, Vernon

Suzan Jennings, Victoria

Tamaka Fisher, Langley

The composition of Destination BC’s AIC meets the criteria set out in the Act, and members will be instrumental in supporting meaningful implementation of the Act and Regulations, and helping Destination BC to attain its goal of identifying, removing, and preventing barriers to individuals in or interacting with the organization, as it pursues a more inclusive and accessible tourism industry.

“Destination BC understands its responsibility to ensure that we are equitable and inclusive in everything we do, and it was encouraging to see so many people put their names forward for the inaugural Accessibility & Inclusion Committee. We extend our deepest gratitude to all applicants for their time, their openness in sharing, and their desire to support this important work. Together, we can continue to champion diversity, amplify the voices of all people living in BC, and more authentically connect people, places, and experiences in BC.” - Richard Porges, President and CEO, Destination BC

An Inclusive and Accessible Tourism Industry

Inclusive and accessible tourism means eliminating and preventing barriers to ensure greater opportunities for equity deserving groups. Destination BC actively supports the development and improvement of accessible tourism products, services, and activities to help ensure every person can participate in BC’s transformative tourism experiences. Tourism can play a greater role in supporting a more inclusive society for women, Indigenous peoples, persons of colour, people with disabilities and/or the LGBTQIA2S+ community, all of whom continue to face systemic barriers. While continuing the work to improve accessibility and inclusion within the organization, Destination BC is also building greater capacity in the tourism industry by providing more tools and resources to support inclusion. For more information on Destination BC’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility work, please visit our corporate website DEIA page.

The Accessible British Columbia Act, 2021

The Provincial Act establishes a legal framework to identify, remove, and prevent barriers to the full and equal participation of people with disabilities in BC. According to AccessibleBC, BC’s Accessibility Plan, over 926,000 people live with some sort of disability in BC, facing various barriers.

Links and resources:

About Destination British Columbia

Destination British Columbia (Destination BC) is a Provincially funded, industry-led Crown corporation that supports a strong and competitive future for BC’s tourism industry through a combination of global marketing, destination development, industry learning, cooperative community-based programs, and visitor servicing. Destination BC’s programs help to improve the visitor experience, support businesses and communities across the province, and strengthen BC’s worldwide reputation as a destination of choice.