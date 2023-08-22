iHeartRadio

Vernon Resident Scores $100K Scratch & Win Prize on Her Very First Lottery Ticket


SPARLING,-Cassidy,-S&W,-$100,000 (wings)

Cassidy Sparling purchased her first lottery ticket, a Mega Scratch & Win, on a whim while shopping at Superstore and had a hard time processing the shocking news after discovering she won $100,000.

The Vernon resident, who purchased her ticket from Superstore on Anderson Way, was dog-sitting for a friend when she found out she won after scanning it on BCLC’s Lotto! App.

“I was on my friend’s couch in the living room,” she recalled. “It took a while to process and I’m still processing it.”

Sparling couldn’t wait to share the news with her family.

“My mom was the first one I told and then my brother called me right after I texted him. They were both very excited!”

Sparling said she’s been saving to purchase her first home and plans to put the majority of her prize towards a house in the near future.

“This prize means a lot and it’s going to change my life drastically,” she said.

