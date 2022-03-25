The City of Vernon’s annual spring chipping program will begin next week, with crews collecting residential pruning material. This curbside chipping service is funded by the residential yard recycling charge on quarterly utility bills, and is provided on the same day and location as regular garbage pickup.

The following is the 2022 chipping service schedule:

City of Vernon & Foothills March 28 – April 1 | April 4 – April 8

Okanagan Landing & Blue Jay April 12 – 15 | April 19 – April 22

*Please note: Chipping will be provided on Good Friday (Blue Jay)

A maximum of 10 minutes of chipping is available for each customer each week, so please keep the following in mind:

Do not pile with neighbour’s chipping

Do not tie with wire

Keep roots and dirt out of the pile

Pile thorns separately

Branches or tree trunks must be less than 4” in diameter

Stack all pruning with butt ends facing street or lane

Missed piles not reported to the City of Vernon within 24 hours after the second week of the program will not be picked up.

Tangled piles or excessive volumes may result in material being left behind. If this happens, property owners can hire a private chipper, or haul material to the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility, to be disposed of free of charge. Customers using bin service must make their own arrangements to dispose of pruning.

For further chipping program information, please call our Operations team at (250) 549-6757.