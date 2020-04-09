Vernon SAR Says Calls Down 50%

Incidents of people being lost in the back country is down 50% from this time last year.



That's good news for people like Peter Wise of Vernon Search and Rescue.



Wise told AM 1150 News, if people want to venture out they need to have a plan, "If they don't tell us where they're going or they don't leave a trip plan for the family, he doesn't show up for dinner or doesn't show up for an engagement and we have no idea where to start. So, the guys have to get out there and cover a huge area to find these folks, and sometimes it's too late."



Wise is encouraging outdoor enthusiasts to tread lightly this long weekend by being cautious and choosing local activities, or in a best case scenario stay at home.