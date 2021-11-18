Vernon School in Hold and Secure Yesterday

At approximately 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were notified by School District 22 that a hold and secure was initiated at a local secondary school.

The safety protocol was activated in response to reports of concerning online behaviour that were brought to the attention of School District staff.



As part of a co-ordinated response, School District 22 notified police who immediately attended the school to support the safety measures and to conduct an investigation into the report. As additional information became available, investigators conducted a thorough assessment of the situation and determined there was no credible threat to the safety of the students. Shortly before 3 p.m., the hold and secure was lifted and normal activities resumed.



The safety of our students will always be our first priority, states Constable Neil Horne, School Resource Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. In response to any concerning behaviour or potential threat, all necessary steps will be taken to ensure the safety of our schools. The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want to thank the school, students, and parents for their support and patience during this incident.



An investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.