Vernon Snowmobile Association receives grant for construction of new Silverstar Chalet

The Vernon Snowmobile Association (VSA) is pleased to announce that it has received a $100,000 grant from the Province of British Columbia through the Destination Development Fund program. This grant in combination with other previously received grants and donations from community members and local businesses such as Tolko, Cedar Solutions and Millworks, BDM Motorsports and from the neighboring Hunters Range Snowmobile Association, will allow the VSA to begin building the new SilverStar chalet.

The original chalet was built in 1967 and had reached the end of its serviceable lifespan and was removed in the fall of 2022. With this additional funding the VSA now has enough funds to begin the build of the new chalet. The club has scheduled a construction weekend on July 8th and 9th and is seeking any and all volunteer help, volunteer registration can be done by emailing vernonsnowmobileclub@gmail.com In addition to volunteer help the VSA is still seeking contributions from local businesses or persons who may wish to contribute to the new build.

The new chalet once built will always be unlocked and will service a broad range of users from snowmobilers and snowshoers in the winter to mountain bikers and hikers in the summer. The (VSA) is the oldest operating snowmobile club in BC having been originally formed in 1967. The VSA supports over 160km of trails and on completion of the new chalet build will have a brand-new chalet within SilverStar