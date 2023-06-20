iHeartRadio

Vernon sports fields and ball diamonds closed due to conditions


CityLogo_Pinwheel (wings)

Due to the current weather conditions, City-owned grass sports fields (including baseball diamonds) are closed temporarily, effective immediately. The closure includes all sports play and public activities on the following fields:

  • DND Park
  • Alexis Park
  • Grahame Park
  • Lakeview Park
  • Marshall Fields Park
  • Polson Park
  • MacDonald Park

Due to prolonged rain over the last few days and this morning, the ground has become saturated and use of these spaces could cause damage to the turf.

Recreation Services will be contacting user groups directly to notify them of the temporary closure. All sports fields and baseball diamonds will be evaluated again tomorrow.

The City appreciates everyone’s understanding and thanks the public for staying off the playing fields today.

