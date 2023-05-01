Vernon Winter Carnival Society names new Board of Directors

Vernon Winter Carnival Society hosted our annual general meeting on Wednesday, April 26. Elections were facilitated by Coldstreams mayor, Ruth Hoyte and the meeting was chaired by Laurell Cornell.

“We were so pleased Ruth was able to manage our elections this year, “Kris Fuller, executive director said. It was a good turn out with 19 in attendance at the Vernon Winter Carnival office. Our title sponsor, Valley First was in attendance as well. The 14 current directors are all remaining on the board for another term and elections welcomed Tina Kealey and Roel Van de Crommenacker to the team. Treasurer, Boris Ivanoff was re-elected for

another term as was chair, Laurell Cornell.

“We’re a hard working board, there’s lots to do and we rely on a very active, hands on board, “ Laurell Cornell,

commented.

Both Tina and Roel have been part of Vernon Winter Carnival in the past and are excited to join the board. Roel is looking forward to the Snow Sculptures at SilverStar and Tina is ready for Balloon Glow and the Family Fun Park.

The 2023-2024 Board of Directors includes:

Laurell Cornell, chair

Leah Martell, vice chair

Boris Ivanoff, treasurer

Amanda Wilms, secretary

Peter Kaz

Todd Prentice

Renee Wohl

Camille McClusky

Rod Koenig

Josh Welter

Colin Hamilton

Jason Keis

Jessica Doswell

Lisa Fenyedi

Tina Kealey

Roel Van de Crommenacker

The Executive Director report highlighted the record crowds at Balloon Glow and the parade and the delight with the theme of “TV”. Other highlights included the success of the SnowGlobe Concert at Kal Tire Place featuring the Reklaws and 127 events in ten days.

“We will continue to work on our five year plan with a focus on education about Vernon Winter Carnival. It’s important to us that folks know we are a non-profit society and our core values are community, inclusion, tradition, spirit and fun. Our mission statement is the create events for community that connect and engage as well as to highlight Vernon as a top winter destination”, Fuller said.

Vernon Winter Carnival operates year round, behind the scenes planning, networking and volunteering for other organizations. Fuller spends time lending a hand, visiting businesses, clubs and schools to talk about Carnival.

If you are interested in having Kris talk to your club, or getting involved as a sponsor, vendor or volunteer, email info@vernonwintercarnival.com