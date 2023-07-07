Vernon Winter Carnival Supporting Chamber on Call to Action

After carefully reviewing the recent letter from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce, which calls for a comprehensive review of the process for renting public facilities, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society is pleased to see these important suggestions being made. As a long-standing advocate for fair and transparent venue rentals, we have been concerned about the high costs associated with hosting events in our community.

Executive Director Kris Fuller shares her enthusiasm for the Chamber's recommendations, stating, "We are delighted to see the Chamber of Commerce taking a proactive stance on this issue. The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has consistently advocated for fair and transparent venue rentals to encourage a diverse range of events that enrich our community. We believe that by implementing these suggestions, we can create a more inclusive and vibrant atmosphere for both residents and visitors."

The Vernon Winter Carnival Society fully supports the Chamber's call for establishing a task force to review booking fees and customer service levels. By including representation from various user groups involved in event planning and hosting, we can ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are considered. We also endorse the suggestion to create a comprehensive term of reference for the task force, incorporating data from comparable

communities and examining the placement of the booking process within the City of Vernon's departments. This will enable the task force to make informed recommendations that promote economic development and support a thriving events industry.

As an organization committed to the betterment of our community, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society appreciates the City of Vernon's efforts to improve transparency and affordability in venue rentals. We look forward to working collaboratively with the Chamber of Commerce and the city to ensure that our community can host a wide range of events that foster cultural enrichment, economic growth, and community engagement.

Vernon Winter Carnival has sent a letter to Mayor Cummings and City Council (attached) and hopes to inspire other non-profit groups to write letters of support as well. Our voices need to be heard, and there is strength in numbers.