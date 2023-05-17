Vernon woman reported missing by police located safe
The 29-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on May 13th, 2023, has been located safe and well according to police.
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extend their appreciation to the public and media for their assistance.
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike loomsThe Air Line Pilots Association issued a strike notice Monday.
-
Man missing from the Enderby area.The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the assistance of the public to locate 26-year old Rydel Edward Redekop who was last seen in the early hours of Wednesday May 17, 2023 at a residence on Enderby Mable Lake Road in Enderby.
-
Greater Vernon Water - Stage 1 Water RestrictionsStage 1 Water Restrictions are now in effect for all Greater Vernon Water (GVW) customers.
-
Boil Water Notice issued for Sunnyside/Pritchard SystemThe City of West Kelowna, in consultation with Interior Health, is upgrading a Water Quality Advisory for the Rose Valley – Sunnyside/Pritchard Service Area to a Boil Water Notice, effective immediately and until further notice, due to increasing turbidity at the Lake Okanagan intake.
-
Mabel Lake Water - Boil Water Notice and Outdoor Water RestrictionsThe Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility (MLW) that they are on a Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of May 17, 2023.
-
Whitevale Water System – Advance Notice to Residents of Potential Interruption to Water ServiceThe Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) advises customers of the Whitevale Water Utility (WVW) that a planned leak repair will happen on Thursday, May 18, 2023 between 8:00 am - 7:00 pm. A map of the water utility is below.
-
Okanagan College to welcome new Dean of Science and Technology in JulyOkanagan College is pleased to announce that Dr. Halia Valladares Montemayor will assume the role of Dean, Science and Technology at Okanagan College starting July 1
-
Much of B.C. placed under air quality warnings from Environment Canada due to wildfire smoke.Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.
-
Dan Albas MP Report: Debt servicing at the cost of critical servicesFor many Canadians, the recent rise in interest rates has led to a significant increase in their monthly payments for variable mortgages, lines of credit, and personal debt.