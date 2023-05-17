iHeartRadio

Vernon woman reported missing by police located safe


The 29-year-old woman, last seen in Vernon on May 13th, 2023, has been located safe and well according to police.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP extend their appreciation to the public and media for their assistance.

