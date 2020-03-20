Vernon woman self isolating with symptoms of coronavirus

A 37-year-old Vernon woman is self-isolating after her doctor said her symptoms were consistent with coronavirus.

Fiona Forshaw developed a headache a few days ago, followed by a very sore throat; body aches and chills, pressure on her chest and lung irritation.

“I called [the doctor] this morning, as I thought it was strep. Right now my symptoms are mild in comparison to those who are hospitalized,” said Forshaw.

Currently, Forshaw does not meet the requirements to be tested for CoVid-19. She is young, healthy and not in the high-risk population.

She says she has travelled recently but returned five weeks ago, so her trip is not considered to be connected to her illness.

“Many people have these symptoms and because they are young and have no underlying conditions they are not thinking its anything other than a bad cold/flu. I've even talked to people who recently traveled and have these symptoms but are choosing to self –isolate,” said Forshaw.

Forshaw is the mother of young children and the owner of a photography business in the Vernon mall.

She said she closed her business as soon as she got the go-ahead and has had very little contact with anyone for the past week.

Forshaw said, “I’m young and healthy and will recover quickly. My kids are well and seem to understand the situation.”

As for now, it’s lots of rest, isolation from others, and praying this thing blows over so that we can all get back to work and be healthy, said Forshaw.

She is urging people to take this seriously and listen to the health minister’s advice and stay home.