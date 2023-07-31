VFRS crews kept busy with multiple grassland fires over the weekend

Vernon firefighters were kept busy over the weekend, responding to a number of small, human-caused grassland fires. The fires were all quickly extinguished and there was no risk to structures or vehicles.

“Thankfully each fire was quickly contained before it could spread,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “However, this serves as another strong reminder that conditions remain extremely dry and it only takes a small spark to create a dangerous situation.

“We want to thank the members of our community who remain vigilant and reported these incidents, and, we urge everyone to use extreme caution while spending time outdoors and be fire safe.”

If you see a wildfire report it by calling the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. To report a fire in City limits, call 911.

On Saturday, July 29, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to three separate incidents: a small grassland fire in the 2300-block of Highway 6; a small grassland fire in the 3400-block of 43rd Avenue; a small cedar hedge fire in the 4100-block 34A Street.

On Sunday, July 30, at approximately 1:50 p.m. firefighters responded to a grassland fire in 3300-block of 37th Avenue. Firefighters were also dispatched to two separate open burning complaints on the weekend.

The fire danger rating in Vernon remains at ‘extreme’ today.

Residents are reminded that a fire ban is in place for the City of Vernon, meaning campfires and open burning are prohibited until further notice.