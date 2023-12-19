VFRS: Don’t let safety take a holiday this season

There is something cozy and special about the winter months and curling up with a good book or a cup of cocoa by the fireplace. But along with the warm glow of a fire and the addition of festive holiday décor throughout the house, Vernon Fire Rescue Services is offering simple and friendly reminders to help everyone avoid potential hazards this holiday season.

Christmas tree and holiday décor safety

If using a real tree, choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched, and add water to the tree stand daily

Make sure the tree is at least 1m away from all heat sources (like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights)

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both. Double check your lights.

Replace any string of lights that has worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so cords do not get damaged

Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed

Heat source safety