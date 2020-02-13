VIA Rail Cancels All Service in the Country

Pipeline protests have brought Via Rail to cancel service across the country.

Those closures come hand in hand with CN Rail's decision to stop all rail traffic in the East.

BC's Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Scott Fraser says, "What we haven't got is a consensus within and from Wet'suwet'en people about the governance structure and style, and how we interact. So, that just hasn't been acheived yet. Part of the process that we've been working on since last April was to try to help with that unity building so we can get a consistent message from Wet'suwet'en people."

Eight of the 13 hereditary chiefs are in support of the pipeline.

Fraser and Crown Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett are both set to attend a meeting with Wet'suwet'en chiefs.

When the meeting will be is not yet known.