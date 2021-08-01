Victim clings to life after Kelowna shooting

The RCMP have released more details on last night's targeted shooting that sent two men to hospital.

West Kelowna resident Kyle Gianis was treated for no-life threatening injuries and was released.

“We have reason to believe this was a targeted attack on these two men,” says Insp. Beth McAndie of the Kelowna RCMP. “Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident.”

The second victim, a 25 year-old Surrey man, remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

An explosive device was also found at the scene.

“While investigating the scene of the shooting, frontline officers located what is believed to be an undetonated improvised explosive device,” states Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “Police immediately cordoned off the area. It will remain closed until officers with the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit have safely dealt with the device.”

Witnesses report a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

No arrests have been made.