Video used to jog memory

Surveillance video has been released by the Kelowna RCMP after an assault in late November.

Back on November 28th, at around 5 pm, the woman was walking in the area of Dodd Road and Bach Road when an unknown man ran up and grabbed her in an inappropriate manner.

He quickly fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, about 6 feet tall, thin build and was wearing a black non medical face mask at the time of the assault.

The RCMP are hoping the video will jog someone's memory.