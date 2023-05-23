Village of Lumby flood response update

The Village of Lumby is reminding residents that live within low lying areas in and around Bessette Creek and Duteau Creek that they should prepare for water levels to rise and that it is your responsibility to protect your property. The Village has been informed that the Haddo Lake spillway will start spilling into Duteau Creek within the next 24 hours and creek levels downstream will rise quickly. All residents and businesses that are on Duteau Creek need to take appropriate precautions to protect your property. Please do a check of your outdoor spaces, remove items that may be carried downstream and become blockages within creeks and remove items from crawl spaces and basements that are prone to flooding.

The Village is monitoring weather notifications, Provincial recommendations, creek levels and working to take appropriate steps to mitigate and/or prepare for flooding within our community. Current weather reports show a 70% chance of rain showers, with periods of sun and clouds for the next few days.

During a rain event water levels can rise quickly, the Village is asking the public to stay clear of creeks and creekbanks. Please use extreme caution around any creeks within the community.

Continue to pay attention to weather reports and local news media for more information and updates. The Village is also encouraging residents to download the Alertable App to be notified of any alerts or orders that may affect Lumby. The Alertable App is available for Android or Apple devices.

The Village of Lumby is currently operating a Level 1 Emergency Operations Centre from the main administration office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm today.

BC Wildfire Crews have placed sandbags at strategic locations to protect Village infrastructure. Sand and sandbag stations have been set up at 2250 Shields Avenue, across from the Lumby Curling Club and 1910 Faulkner Ave at the entrance to the Monashee Family Park.