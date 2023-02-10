Violent high-risk repeat offender that fled Surrey halfway home arrested by West Kelowna RCMP

On February 9, 2023 shortly before noon West Kelowna RCMP received a report of two people who appeared to be passed out in a vehicle in Peachland. The West Kelowna RCMP officer who attended the call immediately recognized the male in the driver seat as 35-year-old John Michael Aronson.

Mr. Aronson had been on the run for several days after cutting off his monitoring device while under court order to live at a halfway house in Surrey, B.C. Both Mr. Aronson, who is well known to police, and his female passenger have been arrested and are being held in Kelowna cells awaiting their court appearance.

“The Officer along with a member of the public who made the initial report, took a very dangerous individual off our streets and for that we are extremely grateful,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.