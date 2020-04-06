Virtual Craft Parties For Something Different To Do

Need something different to do?

People Power Parties is hosting free digital crafting events to help with boredom in isolation.

Founder Lisa Hanssens says the crafts she’s offering are all with easy to find materials.

But for kids wanting to participate, Hanssens requests adult supervision. “Some of them are ideal for, like, a mom and me. If they include the use of a hot glue gun then I request that the parent be there to use some of the tools, some of the equipment.”

The first event featured an owl craft.

Future events, Hanssens says, will be posted to the People Power Parties’ facebook page.