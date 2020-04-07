Virtual Town Hall on physical and mental Health during COVID-19

Please join us on Thursday, April 9th at 6:30pm for a COVID-19 virtual town hall with Doctor Marjorie Docherty MD and Mr. Aaryn Secker MEd with the Canadian Mental Health Association.

You are invited to ask questions anonymously of our panelists on any topic associated with your physical or mental health that we hope will help you and your family through these difficult times. Anyone wishing to ask questions can register now online at Team Okanagan or submit them in advance at asknormletnick@gmail.com.

Please share this opportunity, join us on Thursday and until then, stay safe.