Visitor vaccination requirement coming to B.C. health-care settings

Full vaccination against COVID-19 will soon be mandatory for visitors in health-care settings across British Columbia, beginning with long-term care homes and assisted living facilities.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new requirement will take effect later this month, bringing facilities such as care homes and hospitals in line with restaurants, movie theatres and other non-essential businesses that already require proof-of-vaccination for entry.

"This supports and protects our health-care workers and the people receiving care and living in these higher-risk settings," Henry said.

"Those who are not fully vaccinated will not be able to visit in health-care settings as we go into this time of increased respiratory illness and challenges (relating to COVID-19)."

The visitor vaccination requirement in long-term care homes and assisted living facilities will take effect Oct. 12, the same day full immunization is becoming mandatory for employees and volunteers in those settings.

Henry said visitors will be asked to show the same B.C. Vaccine Card they use while dining out and attending sporting events.

Some worried family members of seniors in care have been urging the government to implement such a requirement, with the backing of the BC Care Providers Association, which said the rise of the Delta variant has made the risk of visitors introducing COVID-19 into those settings a legitimate concern.

"We have not seen visitors as a source of infection to date," CEO Terry Lake told CTV News on Monday. "But with the Delta variant, we know it's so easily transmissible, we think this is a possibility."

The requirement will expand to all acute care facilities and community care settings on Oct. 26.