Volunteer fire departments getting bump from Government of BC
More than 110 volunteer and composite fire departments throughout B.C. will receive their share of $6.3 million for equipment and training to bolster firefighting response to make people and communities safer.
"Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen," said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. "These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff."
Funding through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will be distributed to 114 local governments, First Nations and volunteer and composite fire departments. Composite fire departments have a mix of paid staff and unpaid volunteers.
"Volunteer and composite fire departments are vital public safety partners in B.C.'s local and First Nations communities," said Brian Godlonton, B.C.'s fire commissioner. "This funding for new equipment and training will support dedicated fire crews as they continue their important work in keeping communities safe."
CEPF is a set of programs divided into several funding streams, including public notification and evacuation planning, emergency support services, and extreme heat risk mapping, assessment and planning.
Since 2017, First Nations and local governments have been approved for more than $111 million through CEPF for more than 1,300 projects that help communities mitigate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.
List of Departments in Shushwap/Okanagan to recieve funds:
Adams Lake Indian Band - 911 communications enhancement
Approved funding: $29,748.61
Armstrong - Replacement turnout gear
Approved funding: $30,000
Central Okanagan Regional District - Joe Rich Fire Rescue and North Westside Fire Rescue fire training and equipment
Approved funding: $57,600
Chase - Building Chase Fire Department response capacity - SCBA Packs
Approved funding: $27,833.08
Columbia Shuswap Regional District - Regional Fire Services in-house training facilities and personal protective equipment
Approved funding: $389,750
Enderby - Structural and wildland interface firefighting equipment
Approved funding: $30,000
Lake Country - Portable radio safety compliance upgrade
Approved funding: $30,000
North Okanagan Regional District - Training and equipment
Approved funding: $90,000
Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District - To enhance the capability of the volunteer fire departments so fire protection will improve
Approved funding: $259,523.51
Oliver - Training ground fire hydrant and burn building addition
Approved funding: $30,000
Sicamous - Fire Department project
Approved funding: $30,000
Skwláx te Secwepemcúl̓ecw - Structural protection unit
Approved funding: $30,000
Summerland - Equipment project
Approved funding: $24,005