Volunteer Week in Penticton to end with Thank You Breakfast

The heart of Penticton can be found when the call for volunteers go out for community events – people respond.

“We’re so fortunate to have such a connected community that is always willing to step up and give back to Penticton,” says Mayor Julius Bloomfield. “Whether it is for events big or small or a commitment that lasts year round, Penticton’s volunteers are what gives the city its energy. That’s why we’re so pleased to be able to play a part in saying thank-you.”

This is National Volunteer Week in Canada, a chance to thank the person coaching a sports team, helping at the food bank or taking tickets at a cultural event. And the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre has a special thank you planned for this Saturday – pancakes and the fixings at Gyro Park.

“The SOS Volunteer Centre is proud to wrap up National Volunteer week in Penticton at Total Restoration Presents Volunteers Matter,” says Subrina Monteith, executive director at the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre. “Volunteers are critical parts of healthy vibrant communities and we want to let them know they are appreciated.”

This year’s volunteer appreciation event has over 200 volunteers who have RSVP’d to attend and more information is available at www.volunteercentre.info

“Total Restoration puts a great deal of emphasis on supporting the community through volunteerism,” says Tracy Van Raes, manager of marketing and community. “We are thrilled to be supporting this celebration of volunteers and sure to say hello to the Total Team who will be serving up pancakes on Saturday morning.”

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.