Volunteer with the City of Vernon

The City of Vernon has an exciting opportunity for community members to join its team as volunteers in the Community Safety Unit (CSU). The CSU forms part of the City’s Protective Services department and is comprised of two teams; the Crime Prevention Program and the Community Safety Office.

Within the unit, more than 40 RCMP volunteers work closely with the police and other local service providers to support community policing and crime prevention initiatives within the community.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have the support of such a great group of people,” said Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. “We cannot thank our RCMP volunteers enough for the work they do in supporting policing operations, crime prevention, and community policing initiatives in the city. Your efforts truly do make our community a safer and better place.”

Crime Prevention Program



“For more than 29 years, this community-based volunteer group has been the extra eyes and ears for the RCMP in Vernon and has contributed to crime reduction efforts throughout the city,” said Laurie Carpenter, Crime Prevention Coordinator for the City of Vernon. “The program engages residents and allows them to take an active role in increasing safety and reducing crime in their community.”

Volunteers are responsible for a number of programs that include:

Community safety patrols

Foot patrols for special events

Speed watch operations

Distracted driving operations

Small vessel safety equipment checks

Invasive Mussel checks of boats and trailers

Theft from vehicle crime prevention

Disaster response

To find out how you can volunteer and for additional information on the CSU programs, visit the City of Vernon website at Vernon.ca or contact the program coordinator via email at lcarpenter@vernon.ca.