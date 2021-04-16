Volunteers: the power of many

There’s a huge army of selfless, dedicated, community-building people across the Central Okanagan who deserve a tip of the hat!

They are our volunteers. They come in all shapes and sizes, life experiences and reasons for participating. They share one common trait: they help keep organizations going. And for the past year, many have adjusted to reflect the realities of the pandemic in order to keep everyone safe, while delivering their programs.

The RDCO salutes them all as we approach National Volunteer Week April 18-24 with the theme ‘the voice of one, the power of many’.

Many RDCO programs and services are provided with the help and support of individuals and organizations like these:

Regional Crime Prevention program

Community Policing and Crime Prevention volunteers in West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country (Speed Watch, Citizens Patrols)

Block Watch volunteers in over 100 different neighbourhoods

Business Watch with Greater Westside Board of Trade

Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Society

Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission

Advisory Council

Okanagan Young Professionals Collective

Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers

Regional Parks

VIP's (Volunteers in Parks)

Friends of groups for Black Mountain, Kalamoir, Mission Creek Greenway and Woodhaven Nature Conservancy regional parks

Mission Creek Restoration Initiative

Community Recreation Initiatives Society (CRIS)

Central Okanagan Land Trust

Central Okanagan Naturalists Club

Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society

Gellatly Nut Farm Society

Peachland Sportsmen’s Association

West Kelowna Trail Crew Society

Central Okanagan Climbing Association

Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan

Joe Rich Ratepayers and Tenants Society

Ellison Parks and Recreation Society

North Westside Communities Association

SPCA Kelowna branch

Waste Reduction Office – Community Clean up, Repair Café and Trunk Sale volunteers

Volunteer members of the Agricultural, Environmental and Central Okanagan West Advisory Commissions

If you are interested in volunteering, please contact any of these groups for information about what they do and how you can get involved.

All of our program volunteers give of themselves to make the region and their neighbourhoods a better place.