Volunteers: the power of many
There’s a huge army of selfless, dedicated, community-building people across the Central Okanagan who deserve a tip of the hat!
They are our volunteers. They come in all shapes and sizes, life experiences and reasons for participating. They share one common trait: they help keep organizations going. And for the past year, many have adjusted to reflect the realities of the pandemic in order to keep everyone safe, while delivering their programs.
The RDCO salutes them all as we approach National Volunteer Week April 18-24 with the theme ‘the voice of one, the power of many’.
Many RDCO programs and services are provided with the help and support of individuals and organizations like these:
Regional Crime Prevention program
- Community Policing and Crime Prevention volunteers in West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country (Speed Watch, Citizens Patrols)
- Block Watch volunteers in over 100 different neighbourhoods
- Business Watch with Greater Westside Board of Trade
- Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers Society
Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission
- Advisory Council
- Okanagan Young Professionals Collective
Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers
Regional Parks
- VIP's (Volunteers in Parks)
- Friends of groups for Black Mountain, Kalamoir, Mission Creek Greenway and Woodhaven Nature Conservancy regional parks
- Mission Creek Restoration Initiative
- Community Recreation Initiatives Society (CRIS)
- Central Okanagan Land Trust
- Central Okanagan Naturalists Club
- Gellatly Bay Trails and Parks Society
- Gellatly Nut Farm Society
- Peachland Sportsmen’s Association
- West Kelowna Trail Crew Society
- Central Okanagan Climbing Association
- Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan
- Joe Rich Ratepayers and Tenants Society
- Ellison Parks and Recreation Society
- North Westside Communities Association
SPCA Kelowna branch
Waste Reduction Office – Community Clean up, Repair Café and Trunk Sale volunteers
Volunteer members of the Agricultural, Environmental and Central Okanagan West Advisory Commissions
If you are interested in volunteering, please contact any of these groups for information about what they do and how you can get involved.
All of our program volunteers give of themselves to make the region and their neighbourhoods a better place.