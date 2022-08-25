Voters in Coldstream will have referendum added to their ballots in October

On October 15, 2022 eligible voters in the District of Coldstream will be asked if they are in favour of borrowing funds for the purpose of building a new Public Works Building. The new building will replace existing structures that have reached the end of their useful life.

At its Regular Meeting of June 13, Council gave three readings to Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 1808 and directed staff to prepare the necessary documents to undertake a referendum to coincide with the 2022 Municipal Elections. This included identifying the process leading up to the municipal election in October.

Coldstream residents will be able to get specific details about the project in a couple of different ways. These include:

• An information webpage.

• Open house and site tour.

• Posts on our social media accounts (Facebook and Twitter).

The information webpage (Public Works Building | District of Coldstream) will hold all of the authorized information on the project such as the schematic report, conceptual drawings, borrowing costs and frequently asked questions.

The open house and site tours will take place on:

• September 21, 2022 between 4:00-8:00pm

• September 27, 2022 between 4:00-8:00pm

The site tour will be available for residents to view the subject property and existing facilities.

Learn more about the proposed Public Works Building referendum by visiting (Public Works Building | District of Coldstream).