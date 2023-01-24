Voting is now on to name City of Kelowna's newest snow blower

The city has plowed 900 suggestions down to a Top 10 list and now they're hurling them onto the internet, snow-blower style, for a public vote.

Clear a path to their online poll and vote for the name that blows you away.

These are the candidates:

Blizzard of Oz

Snownado

Snow Mercy

Betty Whiteout

Snowbe-gone Kenobi

S’no Problem

Buzz Iceclear

Snowasaurus

Flurious George

Blizzard Blaster

The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 and the winning name will be announced shortly afterward. The name with the most votes will win.

The person who submitted the winning suggestion will get a deluxe snow blower experience, including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snow blower along with a Snow Angels prize pack. Some names were suggested more than once and, in those instances, the first person who suggested the name will be selected as the winner.

Visit kelowna.ca/snow for details and full contest rules.