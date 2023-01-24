Voting is now on to name City of Kelowna's newest snow blower
The city has plowed 900 suggestions down to a Top 10 list and now they're hurling them onto the internet, snow-blower style, for a public vote.
Clear a path to their online poll and vote for the name that blows you away.
These are the candidates:
- Blizzard of Oz
- Snownado
- Snow Mercy
- Betty Whiteout
- Snowbe-gone Kenobi
- S’no Problem
- Buzz Iceclear
- Snowasaurus
- Flurious George
- Blizzard Blaster
The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 and the winning name will be announced shortly afterward. The name with the most votes will win.
The person who submitted the winning suggestion will get a deluxe snow blower experience, including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snow blower along with a Snow Angels prize pack. Some names were suggested more than once and, in those instances, the first person who suggested the name will be selected as the winner.
Visit kelowna.ca/snow for details and full contest rules.