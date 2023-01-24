iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
C
Instagram

Voting is now on to name City of Kelowna's newest snow blower


kelowna snow blower (wings)

The city has plowed 900 suggestions down to a Top 10 list and now they're hurling them onto the internet, snow-blower style, for a public vote. 

Clear a path to their online poll and vote for the name that blows you away.

These are the candidates:

  • Blizzard of Oz
  • Snownado
  • Snow Mercy
  • Betty Whiteout
  • Snowbe-gone Kenobi
  • S’no Problem
  • Buzz Iceclear
  • Snowasaurus
  • Flurious George
  • Blizzard Blaster

 

The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 and the winning name will be announced shortly afterward. The name with the most votes will win. 

The person who submitted the winning suggestion will get a deluxe snow blower experience, including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snow blower along with a Snow Angels prize pack. Some names were suggested more than once and, in those instances, the first person who suggested the name will be selected as the winner.

Visit kelowna.ca/snow for details and full contest rules.

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175