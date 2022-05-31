Voyent Alert System Comes to Summerland

The District of Summerland has chosen the Voyent Alert! Notification Service to keep residents informed during emergencies as well as day-to-day operations of the municipality.

Voyent Alert! is a multipurpose communication service used to send alerts to residents during critical events, wildfires, and flooding, as well as day-to-day communications such as garbage and recycling information, water and sewer notices, municipal facility updates and public engagement opportunities. In times of crisis, it is important that residents have access to trusted, timely and accurate information to ensure their own safety and that of their family and loved ones.

In response to this need, the District of Summerland has chosen Voyent Alert! as the communication service provider for these kinds of events.

In less than a minute, register to receive emergency alerts and day-to-day notifications relevant to you from the District of Summerland. The service is FREE, easy to use, personalized and anonymous. Register here: https://www.summerland.ca/city-services/notifications

Alternatively, you can call the District of Summerland and staff can assist with your registration.

You can download the Voyent Alert! app at the App store or Google Play.

For email, text, or phone notifications, get started here: https://www.summerland.ca/city-services/notifications