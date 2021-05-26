Walk-in Vaccine Clinic in Rutland Today

In partnership with the City of Kelowna, the Uptown Rutland Business Association and the Rutland Residents Association, Interior Health is hosting a neighbourhood immunization clinic in Rutland today.

People who live or work in Rutland will be able to walk-up, register and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The walk-in clinic will be open from 4pm to 7pm at Rutland Centennial Park for people born in 2009 or earlier and have not yet received their first vaccine dose.

Rutland residents who are not able to attend the neighbourhood clinic can still receive a vaccine locally.

Interior Health has two nearby immunization clinics: Rutland Centennial Hall offers appointments five days per week, Monday to Friday; and Trinity Hall offers vaccine appointments seven days a week.