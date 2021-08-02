In an effort to vaccinate more B.C. residents, this week health officials are planning a “Walk-in Wednesday,” and encouraging those needing a first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to drop in at their local vaccine clinic.

The effort is part of the Vax for BC program, and will see a total of 20,000 doses reserved exclusively for walk-in patients at all vaccine clinics on Wednesday.

Kelowna clinics are at the Yacht Club, Trinity Church and Rutland Secondary School. In West Kelowna, you can drop by the Westbank Lions Community Centre.

“You don't need to register online or phone before you arrive,” reads the promotional material.