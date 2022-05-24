Walking to end Alzheimer's

Next Sunday, May 29th, Kelowna residents will join thousands of people across B.C. to support people affected by dementia at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s largest fundraiser, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s.

Funds raised enable the charity to continue to provide crucial programs and services to British Columbians affected by dementia, while helping raise awareness about the disease.

“British Columbians are eager to participate in the year’s Walk to honour people affected by dementia and challenge the stigma associated with it in their communities,” says Cathryn France, Director of Resource Development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The Kelowna walk starts at City Park at 1 o'clock. Participants are asked to register at 12:00 pm.