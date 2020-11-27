Walmart employee beaten up after asking customer to mask up

Another dispute over B.C.'s mandatory mask policy erupted in violence this week at a Walmart in Dawson Creek. Police said they were called to the store Wednesday night.

RCMP reviewed surveillance video and identified a 30-year-old suspect. Officers found him at home shortly after and arrested him.

Video posted to social media shows a man standing over another man at a checkout aisle and throwing several punches at him. At one point, a woman can be heard yelling, "Stop, please! This is enough!"

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries and didn't require immediate medical attention.

In an email, a Walmart spokesperson told CTV News the situation was "completely unacceptable and deeply troubling."

"Our associates are doing everything they can to support our communities during this pandemic," the company said. "We know this behaviour does not reflect our customers in Dawson Creek and they will join with us in condemning this assault. Our thoughts are with our associate as he recovers from his injuries."

There have been a handful of altercations over mask use since B.C. implemented a new order requiring people to mask up in many indoor public spaces, including retail stores and common areas of apartment buildings.

In the Okanagan, they include a woman being arrested at the Value Village in Rutland, and a woman spitting on a liquor store employee in Penticton.

People who refuse to wear a mask in B.C. can be fined $230.

Officers can also dish out additional fines for anyone being abusive or belligerent in defiance of the mask mandate.

--with files from CTV News--