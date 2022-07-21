Wanted Blind Bay man arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP

Jason Cameron of Blind Bay was taken into custody by Salmon arm RCMP on Tuesday (July 19).

Police say he was discovered in the 3000 block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road.

Cameron had a warrant for his arrest on the following charges:

Possession of Property obtained by Crime over $5000 x 2;

Possession of Property obtained by Crime under $5000;

Break and Enter;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle; and

Mischief

The Salmon Arm RCMP would like to thank the general public who were on the look out for Jason Cameron and

provided tips over the past 12 days.

Mounties say Cameron was arrested without incident or

injury.