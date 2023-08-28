iHeartRadio

Wanted by police: Dean Amendt


96203_Dean_Amendt (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 43-year old Dean Nathan Amendt. Amendt is wanted for three counts of breaching a release order and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Dean Amendt is described as:

  • 6’ (183 cm)
  • 201 lb (91 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Dean Amendt, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com

