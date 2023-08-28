Wanted by police: Dean Amendt

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 43-year old Dean Nathan Amendt. Amendt is wanted for three counts of breaching a release order and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.

Dean Amendt is described as:

6’ (183 cm)

201 lb (91 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Dean Amendt, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com