Wanted by police - Jessica Lynn Pihl

78849_PIHL

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted Vernon woman.

37-year old Jessica Lynn Pihl is wanted by police for failing to comply with a court order and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Pihl is described as;
• Caucasian female;
• Height: 5’5 (165 cm);
• Weight: 122 lbs (55 kg);
• Brown hair;
• Brown eyes;

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Jessica Pihl is asked to contact their local police or the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

