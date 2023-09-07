Wanted by police: Lexa Owen

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, Lexa Jordanna Owen. Owen is 31 years old and is wanted for failing to comply with a probation order.

Lexa Owen is described as:

5’4 (163 cm)

122 lb (55 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Lexa Owen, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestopper.com