Wanted by police: Randall George William

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person, 41-year old Randall George William. William is wanted for offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Randall William is described as:

5’5 (165 cm)

144 lb (65 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Randall William, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP (250) 545-7171 or Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com