Wanted by Vernon police: Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year old Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky. Ruschiensky is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order.
Jessica Ruschiensky is described as:
- 5’4"
- 126lbs
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
If you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica Ruschiensky, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
