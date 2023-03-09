iHeartRadio

Wanted by Vernon police: Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky


92716_Jessica_Ruschiensky (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 29-year old Jessica Lynn Ruschiensky.  Ruschiensky is wanted for theft and failing to comply with a probation order.

Jessica Ruschiensky is described as:

  • 5’4"
  • 126lbs 
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jessica Ruschiensky, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

 

