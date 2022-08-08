Wanted: Dean Nathan Amendt

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 42-year old Dean Nathan Amendt. Amendt is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Dean Amendt is described as:

Height: 6ft (183 cm)

Weight: 200 lbs (91 kg)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dean Amendt, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.