435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Wanted: Dean Nathan Amendt

89047_Dean_Amendt (wings)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man, 42-year old Dean Nathan Amendt. Amendt is wanted for possession of stolen property and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Dean Amendt is described as:

  • Height: 6ft (183 cm)
  • Weight: 200 lbs (91 kg)
  • Brown hair
  • Brown eyes

If you have information on the whereabouts of Dean Amendt, contact your local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

