Wanted for assault: Connor Allan Patterson-House

Kelowna RCMP ask for the public’s assistance in tracking down a Kelowna man, wanted in connection with a violent assault.

Connor Allan PATTERSON-HOUSE was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Harm. He failed to show for court on August 4, 2022, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

PATTERSON-HOUSE is described as

25 years old,

Caucasian male,

6 feet 4 inches,

176 pounds

Brown hair

Blue eyes.

“RCMP warn the general public not to approach PATTERSON-HOUSE and if he is spotted, to call 911 immediately,” states Corporal Tim Russell of the Kelowna RCMP Vulnerable Persons Unit.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Connor Allan PATTERSON-HOUSE is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net